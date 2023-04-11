Melania Trump slams media following former president's indictment

Former first lady Melania Trump issued her first statement since her husband, former President Donald Trump, was indicted. Melania Trump did not appear alongside her husband in a Manhattan courtroom for his first court appearance in the case. Her absence generated headlines, especially among tabloids, questioning whether she was attempting to making a statement.

"News organizations have made assumptions about the former First Lady's stance on subjects that are personal, professional, and political over the past few weeks. In these articles, unnamed sources are cited to bolster the author's claims," the Office for Melania Trump tweeted.

Donald Trump was indicted in connection to a hush money case involving porn star Stormy Daniels. She claims she was paid to remain silent about an affair with Trump ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump has denied the affair.

The former first lady has remained silent about the alleged affair and the indictment. She cautioned readers to be skeptical about what they read.

"We ask readers to exercise caution and good judgment when determining whether or not stories concerning the former First Lady are accurate, particularly when they fail to cite Mrs. Trump as a source of information," the former first lady's office stated.