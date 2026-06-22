Legendary record producer Clive Davis dies at 94

Clive Davis, the legendary record producer and former head of Columbia Records, credited for the rise of several major artists including Whitney Houston and Barry Manilow, has died at 94, ABC News has confirmed.

A release announcing Davis' death noted that he died of "age-related illness" on Monday in Manhattan "surrounded by his family and loved ones."

"To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives. He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations," read a statement from his family included in the release.

The statement continued, "To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the center of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement, and unconditional love. No matter how extraordinary his professional accomplishments, he never lost sight of what mattered most: the people he loved."

The family added that Davis' family was his "greatest pride and deepest joy."

"We will miss him greatly, cherish him always, and carry his love with us for the rest of our lives,' the statement concluded.

Davis, who graduated from New York University and Harvard Law School, would go on to hold some of the most prestigious titles in the music industry, becoming president of Columbia Records in 1967 before founding Arista Records in 1974.

The release notes that through his career, Davis "discover[ed], mentor[ed] and even extend[ed] the careers of" a star-studded list of artists including Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, Notorious B.I.G., Alicia Keys among several other massive names in music.

Davis leaves behind his children Fred, Doug, Mitchell and Lauren, eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren and more.