Kroger Chairman and CEO resigns following investigation into personal conduct

Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen is stepping down after an internal investigation into his personal conduct.

The company said Monday that the investigation into McMullen’s personal conduct was unrelated to the business, but was found to be inconsistent with Kroger’s business ethics policy.

Board member Ronald Sargent will serve as chairman and interim CEO, effective immediately.

McMullen, 64, began his career with Kroger in 1978 as a part-time bagger and stock clerk. He has served as Kroger's CEO since 2014.

This resignation also comes after a long back-and-forth potential merger between Albertsons and Kroger.

In December 2024, Albertsons gave up on its merger with Kroger and announced that it is suing the grocery chain, saying it didn't do enough to secure regulatory approval for the $24.6 billion agreement.