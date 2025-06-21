Kroger announces plans to close 60 stores nationwide

CINCINNATI, OH — Grocery store giant Kroger has announced it will be closing about 60 stores across the country.

The announcement, made during its first quarter earnings report Friday, said the stores will close over the next year and a half.

The report stated Kroger expected to see a "modest financial benefit" as a result of the closures.

The report did not say which stores will be closing, and its not clear if any Arizona stores will be impacted.

Kroger says employees at the affected stores will be offered positions at other stores.