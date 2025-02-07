HALT Fentanyl bill aims to close loopholes, impose stiffer drug penalties

The Halt All Lethal Trafficking (HALT) Fentanyl Act has bipartisan support from senators nationwide as it aims to permanently classify fentanyl as a Schedule I drug and impose stiffer penalties related to the substances.

“We cannot stand by while fentanyl continues to devastate families in Arizona. This bill gives law enforcement the tools they need to crack down on traffickers and keep our communities safe,” said Senator Gallego in a press release. “I will continue to fight to keep fentanyl off our streets because Arizonans’ lives are on the line.”

According to Senator Gallego’s office, the HALT Fentanyl Act:



Would classify all illicitly manufactured FRS as Schedule I drugs, ensuring clear and enforceable penalties under the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Would impose mandatory minimum penalties of 5 years for 10 grams or more and 10 years for 100 grams or more; discretionary maximum penalties of 40 years for 10 grams or more and life for 100 grams or more.

Would streamline the registration process for studying Schedule I substances, allowing researchers to better understand and address the fentanyl crisis.

Senator Mark Kelly is also in support of the bill, along with more than a dozen others.