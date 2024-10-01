Frank Fritz, co-star of American Pickers, has died at the age of 60

PHOENIX — Frank Fritz, the co-star of the History Channel show American Pickers, has died at the age of 60, according to the show's production company.

"We are saddened to share that our friend and beloved member of The HISTORY Channel and American Pickers family, Frank Fritz, has passed away on September 30, 2024," Cineflex said in a statement. "Frank filmed American Pickers for over a decade. We will always remember ‘the bearded charmer’ and his never-ending search for vintage motorcycles and bikes. Our thoughts are with Frank’s loved ones during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed."

His Pickers co-star Mike Wolfe also posted to social media remembering Fritz.

"I’ve [known] Frank for more then half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself," Wolfe said in part.

Fritz largely left the spotlight after suffering a stroke in 2022.

His cause of death has not been made public.