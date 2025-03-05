Watch Now
Democrat Al Green removed from House chamber

Win McNamee/AP
Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, is removed from the chamber as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)
WASHINGTON — Democrat Al Green was removed from the House chamber on Tuesday after confronting President Donald Trump.

“The presidential election of Nov. 5 was a mandate like has not been seen in many decades,” Trump said as he began his speech.

“You have no mandate,” Democratic Rep. Al Green countered.

Republicans quickly jumped to their feet with chants of “USA! USA!”

Green was then removed from the House chamber.

Republican members cheered at his removal, shouting “Get out!” and “Goodbye!” at the lawmaker. Green shouted, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid!” at Trump before police escorted him from the chamber.

