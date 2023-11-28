Consumers being more price-conscious with holiday spending this year

The holiday shopping season is in full swing and because of inflation, data shows consumers are being more price-conscious as they make their purchases.

A recent survey by RetailMeNot finds 44% of shoppers are taking inflation into consideration as they plan their shopping. But the average budget is still $732, up from $725 last year.

Ron Moore at Walmart showed ABC15 how you can buy the perfect gift for your kids for under $25.

"We've got 25 toys for $25 or less," he said. Some of the toys are exclusive to the store, like a Barbie doll from this year's box-office hit and a unicorn Play-Doh set.

Some tips to save:

RetailMeNot recommends installing their free browser extension, which will automatically apply the best promo codes and offers to your purchase.

Look through your wallet or closet for unused gift cards. Bankrate says almost half of all U.S. adults have at least one card, voucher, or store credit that they've forgotten about.

Also, if you plan on using a credit card to make your purchases, it might as well be one that collects points either for cash back or miles for travel.

You can also opt for handmade gifts or gifting an experience, like a day trip without having to buy a hotel or plane ticket.

