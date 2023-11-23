Get the lowest price while holiday shopping with 'Price Matching'

The holiday shopping season is in full swing and with so many different stores promising big sales from now until Christmas it can be hard buying something knowing it might see an even bigger discount later. Our Smart Shopper team found a way to help make sure you get the lowest price, by looking out for a 'Price Match' guarantee.

"Price match gives consumers the confidence that they can snag that early deal or they can snag that deal when they see it and then possibly ask for a Price Match after the purchase," said BlackFriday.com shopping expert Kristin McGrath.

Now through Christmas Eve, if customers make a purchase at Target and the price drops, they can request a price match in the store or online. Walmart has a similar price match policy.

"Retailers all have their different policies, with Target being very unique in that its policy does not exclude Black Friday deals," said McGrath.

While Target only price matches purchases from Target, retailers like Best Buy, Kohl's, Home Depot, Lowe's and Microsoft will price match other stores' prices.

"Retailers are being very competitive this time of year. They're price chasing each other all over the place and so this cuts through the chaos a little bit letting the consuer have another chance at getting the best price if another retailer offers it for less," said McGrath.

There are some restrictions for price matching, so make sure you read the fine print.

"It's really important to look at retailers and see you know, whether they'll price match competitors or whether they'll even price match Black Friday deals. A lot of retailers do exclude Black Friday, Cyber Monday, sometimes even the entire Thanksgiving week from their price matching policies," said McGrath.

Bottom line, the best way to find the best sales is to do your research, but price matching can give shoppers at least a little peace of mind that if you buy something and it goes on sale even more later, you can still get that lower price.