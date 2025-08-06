Active shooter incident with casualties reported at Fort Stewart in Georgia: Officials

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
An active shooter incident with casualties has been reported at Fort Stewart in Georgia, Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield said.
Multiple people have been wounded in an active shooter incident at Fort Stewart in Georgia on Wednesday, a U.S. official said.

A person is in custody, the official said.

The number of casualties was not immediately clear, but victims are en route to the regional trauma center, Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, hospital officials told ABC News.

Fort Stewart is about 40 miles southwest of Savannah.

The base initiated a lockdown after the incident at the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area. Law enforcement is on the scene and the situation is ongoing, officials said.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said on social media, "We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

