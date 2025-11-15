Forty-five-year-old man dies after being shot in north Phoenix, police investigating

PHOENIX — A man has died after a shooting in north Phoenix Friday evening, and detectives are now investigating.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Alice Avenue just before 6 p.m. after reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Kevin Mitchell with at least one gunshot wound.

Mitchell was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Homicide detectives took over the case and spent the evening gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO. Tips can be made anonymously, and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.