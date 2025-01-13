Watch Now
A.J. Brown's sideline read 'Inner Excellence' skyrockets to No. 1 hottest seller on Amazon

It jumped to the top spot after previously being ranked 523,497th
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown could launch a book club of his own after a little sideline reading skyrocketed self-help author Jim Murphy overnight to the hottest seller on Amazon.

The Eagles wide receiver passed on the playbook and checked out an inspirational title — Brown casually ignored the action in Philadelphia’s playoff game and flipped through the pages of Murphy’s book, “Inner Excellence.”

The little-known book by the mental skills coach was listed No. 1 on Amazon's best sellers list as of Monday morning. It jumped to the top spot after previously being ranked 523,497th. It had yet to crack the top 100 for sales in 2025, however.

Brown told reporters after the Eagles win that he has read before on the sidelines, and uses this book to help him "refocus and lock in despite what may transpire in the game, good or bad."

