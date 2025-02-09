A 7.6 magnitude earthquake shakes the Caribbean southwest of Cayman Islands, USGS says

A magnitude-7.6 earthquake has shaken the Caribbean Sea southwest of Cayman Islands on Saturday. Some Caribbean islands and Honduras urged people near the coastline to move inland as a precaution in case of a tsunami.

The quake struck at 6:23 p.m. local time in the middle of the sea and had a depth of 10 kilometers, the USGS said.

Its epicenter was located 130 miles (209 kilometers) south-southwest of George Town in the Cayman Islands.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said there is no tsunami alert for the U.S. mainland but issued a tsunami advisory for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, which was later cancelled.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands urged residents located near the coast to move inland.