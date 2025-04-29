Trump's First 100 Days: The tariff tug of war continues, AZ border businesses feel the impacts

NOGALES, AZ — Mexico is Arizona's largest trading partner - and perhaps there is no other city in State 48 where that is more apparent than in Nogales.

Last year alone, according to the Greater Nogales Santa Cruz County Port Authority, $34.1 billion in imports and exports crossed through Nogales ports of entry.

But with the on-again, off-again trade wars brewing between the U.S. and countries around the globe, ABC15 wanted to follow up with businesses and everyday people in Nogales to see how all the back-and-forth is impacting them as we track President Donald Trump's first 100 days of his second term.

FULL COVERAGE: President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office for his second presidency

"Right now, we are in survival mode and trying to figure things out," explains Guillermo Valencia, founder of Valencia International, Inc., in Nogales, a customs brokerage and shipping business that helps clients transport goods back and forth between the U.S. and Mexico.

It is a line of work Valencia knows well; he began his business in the late 1970s out of his father's basement with just a few hundred dollars, a lot of drive, and a big dream.

But now, Valencia worries the current climate over tariffs threatens not just his bottom line, but also the many businesses he serves.

"We are in the eye of the hurricane," says Valencia. "Because we are in the middle of all of this...80% of our day is spent chasing policy. We have a policy, and then a new policy comes in. And what are the details on this new policy? Is the old policy still in effect? Or is this new one stacked on top of the old one?"

For Valencia, who's now been in the business for close to half a century, it's created a storm of chaos, confusion, and concern.

"It's been hard. It's been the hardest time in my business career."

ABC15 also spoke with several businesses along Grand Avenue in Downtown Nogales, not far from the port of entry. Businesses told us that concerns of changes in immigration policy, inflation, and now tariffs, have many of their customers staying home.

"They're just not spending money like they were before," says Francisco Mora, who has worked at a duty-free store for the past year, but has worked in Nogales for about two decades.

Mora says even at a duty-free store, panic over prices across the board has had an impact on sales.

But not everyone thinks tariffs are a bad idea.

In March, the United Auto Workers said in a statement, in part, “We applaud the Trump administration for stepping up to end the free trade disaster that has devastated working-class communities for decades." To see that full statement, click here.

Others like Joshua Rubin, Vice President at Javid, LLC, say both the U.S. and Mexico need to communicate to try and solve the ongoing issues both sides of the border are facing - and tariffs may be forcing them to do just that.

"It's another way of addressing it," explains Rubin. "Maybe not the best way, but it's another way. We cannot continue doing the same thing over and over - and that's not me giving support to this administration - I'm just saying we need more dialogue."

Rubin runs a shelter company that helps manufacturers in Mexico be able to sell in the U.S. and assists them with a variety of other tasks as well, which hasn't been easy given the on-again, off-again nature of the tariffs during President Trump's second term.

"It's everybody at the same time trying to get the same answers, and it’s very, very challenging."

Rubin says he has heard from clients, concerned about what the future of trade and manufacturing between the U.S. and Mexico could look like.

"My biggest fear is that companies won't be able to grow and expand like they wanted to, resulting in people not getting jobs and opportunities."