Woman killed after being hit twice by cars, police searching for second driver

Phoenix police say a woman on a bicycle was killed after being struck by two vehicles who left the scene late Friday night.

Officials say it happened near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road around 11:15 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a woman in the roadway with "obvious signs of injury." Officials say she later died from her injuries at the scene.

Police say the woman was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Officials later received information from the driver who admitted to being involved in the crash and was later detained.

The driver of the first vehicle showed signs of impairment, a search warrant was obtained to collect a blood sample. Police say the driver, was later released pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to police, "detectives determined there was a second vehicle involved in the collision that also left the scene and remains outstanding."

Police ask anyone with information relating to the incident to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness.