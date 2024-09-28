Woman in critical condition after being rescued off Piestewa Peak in extreme heat

PHOENIX, AZ — A woman is in critical condition after hiking in extreme heat on Piestewa Peak Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix fire officials say they received reports around 12:45 p.m. of a woman found down on the trail approximately 200 yards from the parking lot.

Crews made contact with the woman and were able to rescue her from the trail.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Fire officials say heat is believed to be a factor in this incident.

Saturday marks the latest day of the year that it has reached 115°. The previous record was on September 5, 2020.

KNXV

Temperatures in Phoenix reached as hot as 116° Saturday. Around the time the woman was rescued off the mountain, it was 113°.

Due to the Excessive Heat Warning issued this week, the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services activated 11 heat relief stations throughout the Valley.

The heat warning is in effect through Tuesday.