Woman in critical condition after suffering severe heat exhaustion while hiking in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A woman is in critical condition after she reportedly had to be rescued from a mountain in Scottsdale after suffering from severe heat exhaustion.

Scottsdale fire officials say they received a report of a woman in distress on the Gateway Loop Trail just before 11:15 Sunday morning.

When firefighters got to the 30-year-old woman, they say she was suffering from severe heat exhaustion.

Scottsdale firefighters treated the woman and used a big wheel operation to get her off the trail.

She has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is the second heat-related mountain rescue in the Valley this weekend. On Saturday afternoon, a woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being rescued off Piestewa Peak.

The Scottsdale Fire Department has the follow tips if you do try to take a hike in this heat:



Drink before you're thirsty and drink often.



Know your limits



Eat a healthy diet.



Wear a hat or cap, keep the neck covered and wear loose fitting clothing.



If you can, work in the cool hours of the day or evening.

You should also plan to bring certain supplies with you, such as:

