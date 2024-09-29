Watch Now
Woman in critical condition after suffering severe heat exhaustion while hiking in Scottsdale

Scottsdale fire officials say the woman is about 30 years old
Gateway Loop Mt. Rescue 9-29-24
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A woman is in critical condition after she reportedly had to be rescued from a mountain in Scottsdale after suffering from severe heat exhaustion.

Scottsdale fire officials say they received a report of a woman in distress on the Gateway Loop Trail just before 11:15 Sunday morning.

When firefighters got to the 30-year-old woman, they say she was suffering from severe heat exhaustion.

Scottsdale firefighters treated the woman and used a big wheel operation to get her off the trail.

She has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is the second heat-related mountain rescue in the Valley this weekend. On Saturday afternoon, a woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being rescued off Piestewa Peak.

The Scottsdale Fire Department has the follow tips if you do try to take a hike in this heat:

  • Drink before you're thirsty and drink often.
  • Know your limits
  • Eat a healthy diet.
  • Wear a hat or cap, keep the neck covered and wear loose fitting clothing.
  • If you can, work in the cool hours of the day or evening.

You should also plan to bring certain supplies with you, such as:

  • Water, a good rule is 1 liter (32 ounces) of water for every two hours
  • Hike with a buddy
  • Wear the proper boots and hiking gear
  • Take a cell phone, in case you need to call for help
  • Sunscreen

