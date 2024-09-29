Woman in critical condition after suffering severe heat exhaustion while hiking in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A woman is in critical condition after she reportedly had to be rescued from a mountain in Scottsdale after suffering from severe heat exhaustion.
Scottsdale fire officials say they received a report of a woman in distress on the Gateway Loop Trail just before 11:15 Sunday morning.
When firefighters got to the 30-year-old woman, they say she was suffering from severe heat exhaustion.
Scottsdale firefighters treated the woman and used a big wheel operation to get her off the trail.
She has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.
This is the second heat-related mountain rescue in the Valley this weekend. On Saturday afternoon, a woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being rescued off Piestewa Peak.
The Scottsdale Fire Department has the follow tips if you do try to take a hike in this heat:
- Drink before you're thirsty and drink often.
- Know your limits
- Eat a healthy diet.
- Wear a hat or cap, keep the neck covered and wear loose fitting clothing.
- If you can, work in the cool hours of the day or evening.
You should also plan to bring certain supplies with you, such as:
- Water, a good rule is 1 liter (32 ounces) of water for every two hours
- Hike with a buddy
- Wear the proper boots and hiking gear
- Take a cell phone, in case you need to call for help
- Sunscreen