Woman found dead in a residential alleyway, Phoenix police searching for anyone involved

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for anyone with information after a woman was found dead in a residential alleyway on Sunday.

Officers were called to the area around 6:30 a.m. near 27th and Glendale avenues.

"The body of a woman was found on the ground with possible signs of injury," said police.

Officials say they are awaiting results from the Office of the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous.

The investigation remains ongoing.