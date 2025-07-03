Toyota invests $50 million in Arizona vehicle testing site

Toyota is investing $50 million to improve its vehicle testing site in Wittman and has already broken ground on construction of a new oval track, an off-road park and other enhancements, according to the company.

Along with that investment, Toyota also planning to build a new facility on the existing site – about 50 miles northwest of Phoenix – for developing advanced driver assistance technology.

Toyota set up shop at the site, called the Arizona Mobility Test Center at Toyota Arizona Proving Grounds, in 1993. It’s where the global automaker has tested more than 50 Toyota and Lexus vehicles for the North American market.

