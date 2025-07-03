TSMC Arizona chairman steps down, transitions to advisory role

PHOENIX — Rick Cassidy has stepped down as director and chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s Arizona subsidiary.

TSMC disclosed in a regulatory filing that it passed a resolution confirming Cassidy would no longer serve as board chair and director of TSMC Arizona — which oversees operations of the chip giant's growing north Phoenix fab site. The company elected Rose Castanares, president of TSMC Arizona, as a director to fill Cassidy’s vacant board seat, effective July 1.

Cassidy has transitioned to an advisory role with TSMC Arizona and will officially retire from the company in January, according to Taiwan News.

