Woman dies in alcohol-related rollover crash on Antelope Creek Road in Mayer

MAYER, AZ — A woman died and another was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Antelope Creek Road in Mayer on Friday evening, with alcohol suspected as a contributing factor.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office responded to the single-vehicle crash at approximately 5:40 p.m. near milepost 7 on the dirt road.

Deputies say they found a pickup truck that had rolled down into the Big Bug Wash.

Two women were found outside the vehicle when first responders arrived. The passenger was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by Mayer Fire Department personnel.

The driver, a 38-year-old woman, was breathing but disoriented due to the severity of her injuries. She was transported by ambulance and then flown to a Phoenix hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Deputies say they detected signs of impairment. Preliminary testing indicated the driver had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.236, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08.

The crash remains under investigation by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.