Winter storm impacts 100+ flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — A major, days-long winter storm is bringing snow, sleet, ice and extensive power outages to about half the U.S. population. Even though the winter storm isn't affecting Phoenix, it's causing flight delays and cancellations at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

As of Monday morning, there were 137 flight delays or cancellations at Sky Harbor. It's recommended to check Sky Harbor's flight delays and cancellations page before heading to the airport.

My flight was canceled, now what?

If you're already at the airport, get in line to speak to a customer service representative. If you're still at home or at your hotel, call or go online to connect to your airline's reservations staff. Either way, it helps to also research alternate flights while you wait to talk to an agent.

Most airlines will re-book you on a later flight for no additional charge, but it depends on the availability of open seats.

Can I get booked on another airline?

You can, but airlines aren’t required to put you on another carrier’s flight. Some airlines, including most of the biggest carriers, say they can put you on a partner airline, but even then, it can be a hit or miss.

Am I owed a refund?

If your flight was canceled and you no longer want to take the trip, or you've found another way to get to your destination, the airline is legally required to refund your money — even if you bought a non-refundable ticket. It doesn't matter why the flight was canceled.

The airline might offer you a travel credit, but you are entitled to a full refund. You are also entitled to a refund of any bag fees, seat upgrades or other extras that you didn’t get to use.

When will I get my refund?

If you paid with a credit card, a refund is due within seven business days after you decline an offer from the airline for another flight or a voucher, and within 20 calendar days if you paid for the ticket with a check or cash, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

What else will my airline cover?

U.S. airlines aren't required by the Transportation Department to compensate passengers for meals or lodging when an airline cancels or significantly delays a flight during an “uncontrollable” event like bad weather.