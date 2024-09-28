Who Answers When You Call 988 for Mental Health Help Is Changing

PHOENIX — Whether political discourse has you stressed, you're going through a tough breakup, or you're struggling with dark thoughts, help is just three numbers away.

The 988 Crisis Lifeline is a simple number you can call or text at any time to be connected with a trained mental health professional.

However, whoever picks up the phone when you call is shifting closer to where you are calling from.

Since its launch, 988 has been a lifeline for many.

But until recently, the way your call was routed depended on your phone's area code.

That means if you moved from another state and kept your out-of-state number, you were likely connected to a far-away counselor.

"Up until September 17 of this year, all of those calls were routed by area code," said Anne Ngamsombat from the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS). "As we know, in today's cell phone age, many of us have moved from one place to another and carried our phone numbers with us. So when your call was routed to your 'local' center, it may not actually be where you're physically standing."

Ngamsombat says since the beginning of 988, the federal government has been looking to change this system because it has drawbacks.

For example, if your mental health crisis required in-person help, the professional you were speaking with might not have been able to connect you with local resources.

"Maybe your mental health crisis can't be resolved over the phone, and you're needing someone who can provide face-to-face contact. Not all states have that capability, and not every contact center knows that here in Arizona, you have access to those services," Ngamsombat said.

However, since September 17 for T-Mobile and Verizon users, calls have been routed based on your physical location, not just your area code using cell phone tower data to approximate a caller's location.

She says more carriers like AT&T will be switching over to this system soon.

While the technology isn't perfect, especially along state and country borders, Ngamsombat says it's a big step forward in ensuring callers get the right help when they need it.

"We don't want the exact pinpoint location of a person," Ngamsombat explains. "But in order to route you to your local center, they're using cell phone tower pinging to have a better idea of where you might be standing."

She added that having your call routed to someone local means the person on the other end is more likely to understand your unique challenges.

"Someone who is here in Arizona may be more familiar with the struggles that someone in crisis might be experiencing," says Ngamsombat. "They may even understand the systems they've been through. It's not just about the resources. It's a community."

There’s also an advantage and added comfort to speaking with someone familiar with local nuances. Ngamsombat continues, “There is definitely a connection when the person on the line lives in your local community and understands some of the rural issues or just knows the system here. Resources are a big deal.”

Since its launch, 988 has seen an increase in the number of people reaching out, according to Ngamsombat.

“The volume has continued to increase, showing that people are really reaching out, and that 988 is a really easy-to-remember number," she said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, don’t hesitate to call or text 988 at any time.

For more information on mental health resources available in Arizona, visit the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.