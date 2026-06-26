What to know about Phoenix fireworks rules ahead of Fourth of July holiday

PHOENIX — Stricter fireworks rules this year are now in effect across Phoenix, with bans at city properties and near nature preserves.

The city said applications for fireworks in Phoenix are on pace to double compared to the same time last year.

Phoenix city leaders increased restrictions that took effect over the weekend.

Fireworks are now banned at city properties, parks, and within a one-mile radius of nature preserves.

Certain no-use zones are also expanded under Stage One fire restrictions.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Offenders face up to $2,500 in fines or jail time and could be required to pay for the cost of an emergency response.

Ground fireworks sales are open statewide through July 6.

Items like ground spinners and fans are permitted during that window.

Any firework that goes up in the air and explodes is illegal.

Exceptions to the new rules include professional fireworks shows and those permitted by Phoenix Fire.

Residents can check whether their home falls within a restricted zone on the city's fireworks safety webpage.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.