WHAT TO EXPECT: Excessive Heat Warnings continue as temperatures sizzle

Our unrelenting heat wave shows no sign of ending anytime soon!

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect for the entire Phoenix Metro and beyond through at least next Sunday.

Daytime highs will continue to top out between 113 and 117 degrees through the weekend and into next week. Overnight lows will cool into the mid to upper 80s through the weekend, but by next week, we may not see lows drop out of the 90s in Phoenix!

Wednesday and Thursday could be the hottest days of the year so far with record-setting heat possible those days, too.

Phoenix has also recorded eight straight days with highs at or above 110 degrees and counting! The all-time record is 18 days set back in June of 1974.

These heat alerts are also prompting ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to stay safe in these dangerous temperatures as heat is the number one weather-related killer.

Limit your time outside during the heat of the day and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Keep an eye on children and the elderly, who can be the most affected by this heat, and bring your pets inside too!

Also, learn to recognize the signs and symptoms of heat illness so that you can keep yourself and others safe.