Maricopa County saw 425 heat-associated deaths in 2022

MARICOPA COUNTY — In 2022, Maricopa County recorded 425 heat-related deaths. That number is up 25% from 2021, which had 339 heat-related deaths.

Maricopa County began conducting heat surveillance in 2006 and has continued every year between the months of May and October. Data from the Office of the Medical Examiner and death certificates are used to conduct the surveillance, according to the county.

A report released in June found that 56% of those deaths were directly caused by heat.

Other findings from the 2022 report include the following:



More than half of all heat-associated deaths occurred during the month of July.

107 heat-associated deaths occurred on days with an excessive heat warning.

Males accounted for more than 80% of heat-associated deaths.

61.4% of heat-associated deaths occurred among individuals over the age of 50.

Among local residents for whom length of residency is known, 75% had lived in Maricopa County for 20 years or more.

The city of Phoenix saw the most heat-associated deaths at 245 deaths, followed by Mesa at 36 and Glendale at 22.

Individuals experiencing homelessness make up the largest proportion of heat-associated deaths.

Methamphetamine was involved in 90% of heat-associated deaths involving drug use. It was also a contributing factor or main cause of death in 53% of all heat-associated deaths.

So far in 2023, Maricopa County has recorded six heat-associated deaths, five of which were heat-caused. 32 other deaths are under investigation.

In an effort to mitigate heat-associated deaths, the city of Phoenix is offering up to $25,000 in grant money to small businesses, charities, nonprofits and other groups working on heat relief efforts. The deadline to apply is July 13 at 5 p.m.

Those looking to donate water or other heat relief supplies can donate to the Human Services Campus in Phoenix.

In addition, the city of Phoenix’s Office of Heat Response and Mitigation offers the following tips:

