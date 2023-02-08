'We didn't prepare ourselves for burying him': Family of teen killed in drive-by shooting shares his story

A Phoenix family gave an emotional plea Wednesday, hoping to find the person, or people, responsible for killing a 15-year-old boy.

It was a normal Friday for Isaac Grado. He got out of school, was with his older brother and was on the way to see his father as he usually does every weekend.

Around 4:40 p.m. near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road, bullets started flying. Phoenix Police say a drive-by shooting occurred that spanned four city blocks. The bullets hit Grado, a 10-year-old girl and multiple businesses

“I gave him money to go get a haircut and [he] went to get a haircut, and [I] never seen him after that. He didn’t come back after that,” Grado's grandma said.

Grado's grandma and aunt sat down with ABC15 but did not want their faces nor names published since police have not arrested anyone yet.

“I still can’t believe it. We’re just at a loss for words,” his grandma said.

Grado's aunt shared that he was a goofy kid who loved to make people laugh.

“He loves spending time with everyone. He loved dogs. He was a normal kid. Loved the Raiders. That was his favorite team,” she said.

Grado had seven other siblings. His grandma says the younger ones are still asking about him, not understanding what’s going on.

The ninth-grader passed from his injuries Monday evening.

“We didn’t prepare ourselves for burying him. At 15,” his aunt said.

His family set up a GoFundMe to help offset funeral costs, hoping to give him the proper burial.

Phoenix police tell ABC15 they are still investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Grado wasn’t the only one hit on Friday. The bullets also hit a 10-year-old girl from Flagstaff. Her family says she is now home with a long road to recovery. They have also set up a GoFundMe for her recovery costs.

