Arrest made in drive-by shooting death of Valley teen in central Phoenix

Phoenix police say a teenage boy was arrested Wednesday.
The suspect has been booked and was taken to the Juvenile Correction Center and is facing murder charges.
Posted at 9:35 PM, Feb 08, 2023
PHOENIX — An arrest has been made in the drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy last week.

The shooting happened last Friday just before 4:30 p.m. near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road.

Police say a vehicle with multiple people inside was driving through a parking lot when another vehicle drove past and someone inside started shooting.

A teen boy inside the vehicle was struck and died at a hospital while a child, walking nearby, was struck by gunfire. The child was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

