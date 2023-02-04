Child, teen shot in Phoenix near Central and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — A child and a teenage boy were shot in Phoenix near Central and Thomas Road Friday afternoon.
Officials say a vehicle with multiple people inside was driving through a parking lot when another vehicle drove past and began shooting.
A teen boy inside the vehicle was struck and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
A child, walking nearby with an adult when the shooting happened, was also injured by gunfire. That child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Officials say the suspect vehicle drove away before police arrived.
The shooting is currently under investigation.
Thomas Road is restricted in both directions until further notice.