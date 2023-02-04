Watch Now
Child, teen shot in Phoenix near Central and Thomas Road

A child and a teenage boy have been taken to a hospital after a drive-by shooting in central Phoenix.
Posted at 5:46 PM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 20:07:38-05

PHOENIX — A child and a teenage boy were shot in Phoenix near Central and Thomas Road Friday afternoon.

Officials say a vehicle with multiple people inside was driving through a parking lot when another vehicle drove past and began shooting.

A teen boy inside the vehicle was struck and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A child, walking nearby with an adult when the shooting happened, was also injured by gunfire. That child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officials say the suspect vehicle drove away before police arrived.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

Thomas Road is restricted in both directions until further notice.

