Child, teen shot in Phoenix near Central and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — A child and a teenage boy were shot in Phoenix near Central and Thomas Road Friday afternoon.

Officials say a vehicle with multiple people inside was driving through a parking lot when another vehicle drove past and began shooting.

A teen boy inside the vehicle was struck and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A child, walking nearby with an adult when the shooting happened, was also injured by gunfire. That child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officials say the suspect vehicle drove away before police arrived.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

Thomas Road is restricted in both directions until further notice.