Waymo expands 24/7 Sky Harbor International Airport rides

PHOENIX — Waymo has announced that it is further expanding rides to and from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The company said Tuesday that all Waymo One riders now have access to driverless curbside pickups and drop-offs, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The rides go to and from terminals 3 and 4, according to the company.

Limited Waymo rides became available to and from the airport starting in December 2022, with access slowly expanding since then.

The company says it provides thousands of airport trips each week and is set to surpass 100,000 trips to and from Sky Harbor since it started offering them.

