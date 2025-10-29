WATCH: Valley sawmill giving new life to downed trees after damaging Tempe storm

TEMPE, AZ — A local sawmill is making the best of the recent destruction left behind by October storms, saying a microburst has given them a wealth of woodworking material.

Wine Glass Bar Sawmill says fallen pine and acacia trees are in their possession from landscapers continuing to clean up the mess in the East Valley.

The mill invited ABC15 to show off what they have already made from the repurposed trees, like bar tops, end tables and coffee tables.

They also gave us an inside look at the process for their newfound lumber and how it can be a good way to give new life to the beloved trees uprooted by Mother Nature.

