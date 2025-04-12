Watch Now
WATCH: Teens showcase knowledge of economics, personal finance state event

Tariffs, market swings, and financial decisions aren’t the first topics you’d think junior high and high-schoolers would be experts on, but a group of young people spent Friday proving they are! Nearly 2,000 students took part in the State Finals of the Economics Challenge and Personal Finance Challenge in Mesa. Some of the brightest teens shared their knowledge in making real-world and important decisions, while also investing in the future of Arizona and the world.
