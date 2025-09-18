Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Some local food pantries struggling to keep up with increased community demand

As tariffs raise prices and SNAP and other federal benefits continue to be impacted by the passage of recent legislation, including the One Big, Beautiful Bill, food pantries are likely to be busier than ever.
PHOENIX — As tariffs raise prices and SNAP and other federal benefits continue to be impacted by the passage of recent legislation, including the One Big, Beautiful Bill, food pantries are likely to be busier than ever.

While the big food banks get a lot of the focus, small pantries are being impacted, too.

The Arizona Kosher Food Pantry provides kosher meals to people of all faiths, and they're already experiencing a significant increase in demand in the last few months.

In the video player above, ABC15's Rachel Louise Just looks more into how local pantries are feeling the effects of recent policy decisions and what it means for the community.

