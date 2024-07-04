WATCH: Residents complain of rats, mice, maggots in Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX — Residents at an apartment complex near Central Avenue and Camelback Road reached out to ABC15 after finding rats, mice and maggots in their units for the last few months.

The residents tell ABC15 they have reached out to the property management group multiple times since the problems started, with no response, until recently.

Miranda Moore, a resident of one year said, "When they do come and they take these dead rats out of holes in the walls, stoves, they’re leaving droppings all over the floor and counters. There’s been maggots that have fallen out onto countertops. I can hear them in the walls, you can hear them up in the vents. I’ve seen them move around in the vents."

