WATCH: Republican leaders ask Arizona Supreme Court to take on State Bar duties

PHOENIX — The Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature are asking the Arizona Supreme Court to take on the State Bar's regulatory duties, such as disciplining lawyers and running the Continued Legal Education program. They say the requirement to belong to the State Bar forces attorneys to be associated with activities and stances they don't agree with because the Bar offers courses on LGBT issues and conducts DEI initiatives.

Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a 2023 bill that would have moved attorney licensing to the Supreme Court and banned the state from requiring lawyers to belong to an organization.

In the video player above, ABC15's Manuelita Beck listens to Republican concerns about the State Bar, and how this could affect the State Bar.