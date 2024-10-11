WATCH: Red Cross offering class to help urgent need for shelter volunteers

PHOENIX — The people of Florida are starting the long road of cleaning up and rebuilding after Hurricane Milton walloped the state Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

With many out of their homes because of damage, the need for shelter in Florida is great.

Combine damage from Milton with the ongoing cleanup throughout the Southeast after Hurricane Helene and there is a dire need for shelter volunteers.

The American Red Cross is offering a Shelter Academy Thursday to help expedite the required training for shelter volunteers to deploy to the impacted areas.

More than 20 people are taking Thursday's class as they prepare to head to disaster zones across the Southeast.

Watch the video in the player above to follow the volunteers going through the important class.