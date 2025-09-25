WATCH: New study shows soil moisture holds key to Arizona's water future

We all know rain and snow help fill up the Colorado River —but a new study led by ASU researcher Swastik Ghimire shows the ground beneath our feet may be just as important.

When the soil is too dry, much of the snowmelt goes into replenishing that dry ground, not our rivers and canals. And if spring weather is hot and dry, even more water is lost to evaporation.

ABC15 Meteorologist Justin Hobbs is digging into how this research could help water leaders better forecast supply —and even shape future negotiations over the Colorado River.