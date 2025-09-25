Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

WATCH: New study shows soil moisture holds key to Arizona's water future

ASU research reveals why not all rain and snow melt reaches our rivers and canals
ABC15 Meteorologist Justin Hobbs is digging into how this research could help water leaders better forecast supply —and even shape future negotiations over the Colorado River.
New study shows soil moisture holds key to Arizona's water future
Posted

We all know rain and snow help fill up the Colorado River —but a new study led by ASU researcher Swastik Ghimire shows the ground beneath our feet may be just as important.

When the soil is too dry, much of the snowmelt goes into replenishing that dry ground, not our rivers and canals. And if spring weather is hot and dry, even more water is lost to evaporation.

ABC15 Meteorologist Justin Hobbs is digging into how this research could help water leaders better forecast supply —and even shape future negotiations over the Colorado River.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen