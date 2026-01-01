WATCH: Some of the best community stories from Uplifting Arizona in 2025

Before we turn the page on 2025, we’re taking a look back at the stories that reminded us what community is really about.

From neighbors stepping up in moments of crisis, to kids changing laws, feeding classmates, and chasing big dreams, Uplifting Arizona captured the people who showed up for each other when it mattered most.

This year-end wrap revisits the moments of kindness, resilience, and quiet leadership that didn’t always make headlines, but made a difference. It’s a snapshot of Arizona at its best.

Watch some of the best Uplifting Arizona moments in the video player above.