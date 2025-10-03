WATCH: New study shows feral burros are devastating Sonoran Desert plant species

Biologists with the Arizona Game and Fish Department have released a new study showing feral burros are devastating key plant species in the Sonoran Desert, threatening saguaros and other native wildlife.

Researchers found areas with burros had 30% less ground cover and far fewer young saguaros, which depend on palo verde and ironwood trees for protection.

With Arizona’s burro population estimated at more than 10,000—well above the 1,400 deemed sustainable—the findings raise fresh concerns about long-term ecological damage and federal management of the animals.

