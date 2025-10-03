Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

WATCH: New study shows feral burros are devastating Sonoran Desert plant species

Arizona’s burro population is estimated at more than 10,000—well above the 1,400 deemed sustainable
Biologists with the Arizona Game and Fish Department have released a new study showing feral burros are devastating key plant species in the Sonoran Desert.
New study shows feral burros are devastating Sonoran Desert plant species
Burros Arizona donkey
Posted

Biologists with the Arizona Game and Fish Department have released a new study showing feral burros are devastating key plant species in the Sonoran Desert, threatening saguaros and other native wildlife.

Researchers found areas with burros had 30% less ground cover and far fewer young saguaros, which depend on palo verde and ironwood trees for protection.

With Arizona’s burro population estimated at more than 10,000—well above the 1,400 deemed sustainable—the findings raise fresh concerns about long-term ecological damage and federal management of the animals.

Anyone interested in qualifying and adopting a burro can check out more information here.

Watch the full story in the video player above.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen