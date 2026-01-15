Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Missed the solar tax credit? A new workaround could still save homeowners money

Even after the residential incentive expired, some Valley homeowners still have options
The residential solar tax credit officially expired at the end of last year, sparking a rush of homeowners trying to install systems before the deadline.
But Greg Field at PGT Home Energy Solutions says the door isn’t completely closed. While the residential credit is gone, the commercial solar tax credit remains — and through a new financing structure, some homeowners can still receive a 30 percent discount applied upfront.

Watch as ABC15 Meteorologist Justin Hobbs breaks down how the new incentive works, the trade-offs homeowners should know, and why batteries are gaining attention as utility rate hikes remain under review.

