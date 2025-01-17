WATCH: Meet the girls taking charge through American Leadership Academy's robotics team

Women represent nearly half of the United States workforce but continue to be underrepresented in fields involving science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

ABC15 Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino went to American Leadership Academy's Applied Technology Campus to meet a special group hoping to change the demographics when it comes to STEM — its robotics team, which is made up of three girls and one boy.

DeMartino talked with the team and its coach about what they do, how their special group will help them in the future, and how the school is helping these STEM-focused kids meet their goals. Watch the full report in the video player above.