WATCH: Hundreds in the Valley become U.S. citizens on Independence Day

People from dozens of countries made the Oath of Allegiance to the United States on Independence Day.
Posted at 10:25 PM, Jul 04, 2024

MESA, AZ — People from dozens of countries made the Oath of Allegiance to the United States on Independence Day.

Two ceremonies were held in the Valley, one in Phoenix and the second in Mesa.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to be in this country of freedom,” Hemmily Castillo, from Venezuela, said. “It couldn’t be better, it’s the best day of the United States, Independence Day now I call it my own Independence Day.”

Watch the video in the player above to hear their stories and thoughts on becoming Americans.

