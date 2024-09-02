WATCH: Flooding causes lake goers to scramble at Saguaro Lake amid fast-moving storm

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Viewer video shows lake goers scrambling Sunday to clear the area after a fast-moving storm hit the Butcher Jones Recreation Area at Saguaro Lake.

Flooding hits lake goers at Saguaro Lake Sunday amid storm

More than an inch of rain fell in the area over the weekend, and approximately 0.87 inches fell Sunday.

It's a good reminder of just how fast conditions can change during monsoon season, and to always be aware of your surroundings when you're out. Luckily no injuries were reported from this area.