WATCH: Flooding causes lake goers to scramble at Saguaro Lake amid fast-moving storm

Butcher Jones Recreation Area was quickly hit with flooding
Watch how quickly lake goers had to clear the area as a monsoon storm hit Saguaro Lake Sunday. More than an inch of rain fell there this weekend, causing a heavy flood to roll through the recreation area. Luckily no injuries were reported.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Viewer video shows lake goers scrambling Sunday to clear the area after a fast-moving storm hit the Butcher Jones Recreation Area at Saguaro Lake.

More than an inch of rain fell in the area over the weekend, and approximately 0.87 inches fell Sunday.

It's a good reminder of just how fast conditions can change during monsoon season, and to always be aware of your surroundings when you're out. Luckily no injuries were reported from this area.

