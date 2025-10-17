WATCH: Brides for a Cause empowers women in need

PHOENIX — A dress that makes dreams come true, not just for brides, but for women everywhere.

Brides for a Cause is opening its newest boutique in Phoenix near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road, offering designer gowns at deep discounts, turning “I do” into “we give.”

Each dress sold helps fund women’s charities across the country.

ABC15 watched firsthand as local brides searched for the perfect dress and helped empower women in need.

