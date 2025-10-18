New report highlights Phoenix’s progress in fighting food insecurity over five years

PHOENIX — A new report shows Phoenix has 43 food deserts, but the city is making progress in the fight against food insecurity. The 2025 Food Action Impact Report highlights gains made over the past five years through urban farming and community programs.

Rodney Machokoto, a local producer with Machokoto Family Farms, grows fresh vegetables to fight food insecurity at a community garden in South Phoenix. Spaces of Opportunity is one group getting grant from the city through the 2025 Phoenix Food Action Plan.

“We actually get a chance to have space here we grow produce here,” Machokoto said. “Most of the radishes that you see here, we're prepping them to actually deliver them to the food bank.”

The new report out this week shows since 2020, Phoenix has taken steps to increase local food production and distribution, reduce waste, and even given residents independence by installing backyard gardens.

Now, as the city develops its 2030 Phoenix Food Action Plan, residents can help shape it. A public survey is open through October 31st. Residents can then weigh in on draft plan in January, before it goes to the City Council for approval in March.

Learn more about how the city is teaming with local partners up to fight food insecurity in the viewer above.