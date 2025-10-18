Cleanup continues in Tempe after severe weather earlier this week

TEMPE, AZ — As the cleanup continues from a destructive microburst that tore up Tempe neighborhoods on Monday, community members are coming together to help those most impacted.

Just in the past four days, Tempe Community Action Agency has received more than 1,000 pounds of donated food and household supplies from community members to support those displaced by the storm.

“We could not be more thankful, everything the community is going to help us and all of our community,” TCAA CEO Phillip Scharf said.

TCAA will be handing out donated food on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at 2146 E Apache Blvd, Tempe.

“We are really a catalyst to making sure that people are aware of what the needs are and how we can facilitate that,” Scharf said.

The city, county, and state have all declared a state of emergency in Tempe due to the widespread damage that left 130 people without homes.

Tempe leaders and Congressman Greg Stanton provided an update on the city’s recovery efforts on Friday.

Watch the full briefing in the player below:

Mayor Woods said the Tempe Police Department received more than 360 calls in just one hour on Monday during the storm. He also praised the work of cleanup crews that have already picked up more than 70 tons of trees and debris.

The mayor, along with Congressman Stanton, urged people with any amount of damage to their homes, businesses, or properties to fill out an online damage report to help make the case for emergency federal funding.

People can fill out a damage report and learn more about community assistance at Tempe.gov/TempeStorm.