WATCH: Breaking down Arizona's dependency on federal funding

PHOENIX — A new report from WalletHub ranks Arizona as the eighth most dependent state when it comes to federal funding.

Federal funding can be used by states for a variety of reasons. Natural disasters, transportation, education improvements, and health crises are just a few examples WalletHub mentioned in its report.

Watch in the player above as ABC15's Garrett Archer breaks down the report and looks at what Arizona relies most heavily on federal aid for.

See where each state ranks in the map below.

Read the full report here.