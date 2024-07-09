Watch Now
WATCH: Behind Phoenix Fire Department's new 'firefighter with a sign' safety campaign

The big messages are being shared on handwritten signs
The Phoenix Fire Department is using social media to catch residents' attention and spread messages of heat awareness.
Posted at 3:28 PM, Jul 09, 2024

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department is hoping a new social media campaign will help keep residents and visitors safe around the Valley.

You may have already seen their online posts featuring a firefighter with a big handlebar mustache holding up a sign that offers a public safety reminder. They're simple photos, but the messages are hugely important.

ABC15 talked with the fire department about their new campaign and why they think it's a good way to reach more people in a way that sticks.

