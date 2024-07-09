WATCH: Behind Phoenix Fire Department's new 'firefighter with a sign' safety campaign

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department is hoping a new social media campaign will help keep residents and visitors safe around the Valley.

You may have already seen their online posts featuring a firefighter with a big handlebar mustache holding up a sign that offers a public safety reminder. They're simple photos, but the messages are hugely important.

ABC15 talked with the fire department about their new campaign and why they think it's a good way to reach more people in a way that sticks.

Learn more about the campaign in the video player above.