Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

WATCH: ASU research initiative aimed at lowering carbon emissions

ASU's focus points will be developing greener cement and decarbonizing iron and steel
Arizona State University is announcing its first projects aimed at lowering carbon emissions throughout industry nationwide.
Posted

TEMPE, AZ — **NEED VIDEO CUT**

Arizona State University is announcing its first projects aimed at lowering carbon emissions throughout industry nationwide.

ASU researchers are set to focus on two of the five points of the initiative: greener cement and decarbonizing iron and steel.

ASU is working on this initiative as Phoenix finally looks forward to cooler months after the hottest meteorological summer on record.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more about how ASU's research can help combat climate change here and across the globe.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen