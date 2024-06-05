WATCH: As monsoon season approaches, firefighters prepare for possible water rescues

PHOENIX — It's a situation you never want to be in. It's pouring in a monsoon storm and your vehicle is caught in flash flooding.

The saying goes "Turn around, don't drown," but sometimes, the water finds you.

Phoenix firefighters are making sure they are prepared for possible swift water rescues with their annual training Wednesday morning.

Rescuers use specialized gear and equipment specifically designed for rescuing victims trapped in swift moving water.

Drills also included technical rescue team members performing rescues of victims with the assistance of Phoenix Police Department's Firebird helicopter.

Learn more about swift water rescues and how to stay safe during monsoon season by watching the video in the player above.